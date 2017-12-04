Over $25k raised at Christmas event for paralyzed BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department held a fundraiser for one of their own Sunday night.

"A Christmas of Hope" was held at BRPD headquarters Sunday to raise money for Officer Rickey Faust.

On Mar. 21, Officer Faust was involved in a car accident while on duty; the crash left him paralyzed from the chest down.

BRPD hosted the fundraiser to help Faust and his family buy a wheelchair-accessible van. The community and brothers in blue came together to support Faust. Funds were raised to help him get around town and to therapy with more ease and comfort.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation donated $25K to the cause, while thousands more were raised by others who purchased ornaments to hang from the Tree of Hope.