Over 200 without power in Garden District area

BATON ROUGE- There are 270 residents without power in the Garden District area.

According to Entergy the outage was reported at 8:25 a.m. Several traffic lights are out in the area. Drivers are advised to use caution.

A crew has been dispatched to the area. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available, Entergy says. Power should be restored by 11 a.m.