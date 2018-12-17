Over 20,000 tax notices sent out by sheriff's office returned as 'undeliverable'

BATON ROUGE - A significant amount of tax notices sent out by the sheriff's office have been returned as "undeliverable."

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, about 205,000 tax notices were mailed out in the middle of November. However, officials say approximately 20,000 to 25,000 notices have been returned from the postal service stating "undeliverable as addressed."

Authorities say the notices were mailed to the addresses on file with the assessor's office, provided by the taxpayer.

If you haven't received a tax notice, contact EBRSO at (225) 389-4810 or click here for more information.