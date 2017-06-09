Over 2 thousand Verizon workers will soon be laid off



NEW YORK - Verizon is getting ready to combine Yahoo and AOL. And that means a bunch of people who work at those companies will need to get their resumes ready. Yahoo's shareholders have approved the $4.5 billion sale of its key businesses to Verizon. Under terms of that deal, AOL and Yahoo will cut 15 percent of the 14,000 workers they now employ. When you do the math, it means 2,100 people will be looking for new gigs. By snapping up Yahoo, Verizon is seeking to challenge Google and Facebook in the field of digital advertising.