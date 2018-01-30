Over 100 illegal pills, guns found during traffic stop

LAFOURCHE- Authorities seized several illegal drugs and firearms from inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Monday.

Around 12:30 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving on LA Highway 182 in Raceland. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Rahmoad Thigpen.

During the traffic stop, deputies noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Thigpen admitted to having firearms and drugs, police say.

As deputies searched the vehicle they found over 100 MDMA pills, over 92 grams of marijuana, two Xanax pills, two different drugs that Thigpen did not have prescriptions for, and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located an AR-15 rifle and two pistols with extended magazines.

Thigpen was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and MDMA, as well as possession of Xanax, a legend drug, and drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.