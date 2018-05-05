68°
Over 1,000 arrested in anti-Putin protests

Saturday, May 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Russian police carrying a struggling opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, at a demonstration against President Vladimir Putin in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 5, 2018, via ABC News.
MOSCOW - A group that monitors political repression in Russia says more than 1,000 people have been arrested in a day of nationwide protests against the upcoming inauguration of Vladimir Putin for a new six-year term as president.
  
The OVD-Info group said at least 574 people were arrested in Moscow, the Russian capital, where demonstrators on Saturday crowded into one of the city's main squares.
  
Overall, 1,029 people were arrested in 19 cities, the group reported.
  
The demonstrations were called for by anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny. He was among those arrested in Moscow and is to be charged with resisting police officers, Russian news reports said.
