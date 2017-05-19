Latest Weather Blog
Outreach sessions for homeowners to finish flood-damage survey
BATON ROUGE – Homeowners who still need to complete the flood-damage survey will have the opportunity to attend outreach events to receive assistance from program representatives.
The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program encourages homeowners to complete the survey, even if they do not believe they will qualify for assistance. Homeowners may qualify as more funding becomes available.
The following outreach events will be held for homeowners interested in completing the survey:
May 16 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana University – Student Union
500 W University Ave., Hammond, LA 70402
May 17 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ascension Parish Library – Gonzales
708 S Irma Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737
May 18 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bill Cockrell Recreation Center
4109 Pines Road, Shreveport, LA 71119
May 23 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Greenwell Springs
11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814
May 24 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Youngsville Sports Complex Gymnasium
801 Savoy Road, Youngsville, LA 70592
May 25 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Denham Springs Old City Hall
115 Mattie St., Denham Springs, LA 70726
Program representatives will be available to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no deadline to submit the survey at this time.
The survey can be completed at http://restore.la.gov or by phone at (866) 735-2001, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It takes about 15 minutes to complete
