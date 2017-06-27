83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Outreach events scheduled to assist flood-impacted homeowners

1 hour 32 minutes 46 seconds ago June 27, 2017 Jun 27, 2017 Tuesday, June 27 2017 June 27, 2017 4:51 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Outreach events are being held for the remainder of the week to help homeowners who have been effected by the 2016 flood. 

Representatives will work with homeowners on a first-come, first-serve basis to assist them in completing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program flood damage survey. Completing the survey is the first step in requesting help through the program. 

Below is the schedule for the outreach events:

Tuesday, June 27
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Livingston Parish- South Branch Library 
23477 La.  444, Livingston, LA 70754

Wednesday, June 28
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish- Greenwell Springs Library
11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814

Thursday, June 29
3 p.m.- 7 p.m. 
Ascension Parish- St. Amant High School Cafeteria 
12035 La. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

The outreach events are being held due to the high number of flood-impacted homeowners in the region and high volume of walk-ins at the Baton Rouge Housing Assistance Center, according to Restore Louisiana. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days