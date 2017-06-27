83°
Outreach events scheduled to assist flood-impacted homeowners
Outreach events are being held for the remainder of the week to help homeowners who have been effected by the 2016 flood.
Representatives will work with homeowners on a first-come, first-serve basis to assist them in completing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program flood damage survey. Completing the survey is the first step in requesting help through the program.
Below is the schedule for the outreach events:
Tuesday, June 27
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Livingston Parish- South Branch Library
23477 La. 444, Livingston, LA 70754
Wednesday, June 28
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish- Greenwell Springs Library
11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Thursday, June 29
3 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Ascension Parish- St. Amant High School Cafeteria
12035 La. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774
The outreach events are being held due to the high number of flood-impacted homeowners in the region and high volume of walk-ins at the Baton Rouge Housing Assistance Center, according to Restore Louisiana.
