Outreach events planned for flood victims in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - A series of outreach events has been planned for the Baton Rouge area in order to help flood victims get the assistance they need.

Three outreach events have been scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to the high volume of flood-impacted homeowners visiting the Baton Rouge housing assistance center.

Representatives with Restore LA will be available to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis to complete the program survey. The survey is the first step in requesting help through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program.

All homeowners are encouraged to complete the survey, even if they don't believe they qualify for assistance. More homeowners may qualify as more funds become available.

The three events are scheduled as follows:

June 27, 3-7 p.m.

Livingston Parish – South Branch Library

23477 La. 444, Livingston, LA 70754

June 28, 3-7 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish – Greenwell Springs Library

11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814

June 29, 3-7 p.m.

Ascension Parish – St. Amant High School Cafetorium

12035 La. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

Housing assistance centers in Lafayette, Hammond, Monroe and Baton Rouge are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Homeowners unable to attend an outreach event can complete the survey online at restore.la.gov or speak to a representative by phone 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (866) 735-2001.