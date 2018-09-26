75°
Outage in EBR leaves more than 200 without power
BATON ROUGE - Around 200 customers in East Baton Rouge are without power this morning.
The outage was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Jones Creek and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. According to Entergy, the outage was caused by a downed wire. Originally more than 2,000 customers were without power, by 5:45 a.m. that number had dropped to just over 200.
The company said power should be fully restored by 10:30 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Power outage affecting about 2,000 customers south of I-12. Traffic lights out along parts of Sherwood Forest, Coursey, Stumberg and others— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 26, 2018
