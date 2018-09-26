75°
Outage in EBR leaves more than 200 without power

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Around 200 customers in East Baton Rouge are without power this morning.

The outage was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Jones Creek and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. According to Entergy, the outage was caused by a downed wire. Originally more than 2,000 customers were without power, by 5:45 a.m. that number had dropped to just over 200.

The company said power should be fully restored by 10:30 a.m.

