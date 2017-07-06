Out-of-towners appear to have led disturbance outside police HQ Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - New details surrounding the arrests of seven protestors outside of the Baton Rouge Police headquarters were revealed Thursday morning.

According to the affidavits of probable cause, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, protestors tried to enter police headquarters on Airline Highway, but were met by officers at a gate. The demonstrators, who were identified as members of the New Black Panther Party in multiple police reports, were given several loud commands to leave the premises, but the protestors, according to the reports, did not comply.

The situation escalated while officers tried to arrest the accused violators, resulting in two injuries and multiple arrests.

Krystal Sonia, 45, Rosalyn Scott, 53, Denise Gillyard, 48, Adam Fraser, 35,Latroy Franklin, 24, Donald Williams, 42, and Michael Stanfield, 47, were all charged with entry on or remaining after forbidden.

All seven protestors face charges of resisting or battery of an officer.

Donald Williams, of Richmond, Texas faces an additional charge of battery of a police officer.

Of all those arrested, five had out-of-town addresses and the city of residence for two others was not listed on arrest documents.

A film crew was with the group protesting outside the police headquarters. It's not clear who hired the production company but police said Wednesday, some of those arrested were wearing microphones.