Out-of-towner found dead after reported missing in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a Texas man who came to Baton Rouge for work and has not been heard from in about a week.

UPDATE: Hours after this story was first published, police revealed the man once reported missing was found dead. Click HERE to read the story on the investigation and crime.

Friends and family say Brian Cook works for Siemens Energy and traveled to Baton Rouge from his hometown of Kyle, Texas on Nov. 24 for a work project. Cook was free to return home after the project was completed on Nov. 29, but he has not been seen or heard from since then.

A post on Facebook says Cook would call his wife and children on a daily basis while he was away, but they've been unable to reach him over the phone. Attempts to track his phone have also proven fruitless.

Hotel staff reportedly found Cook's belongings, along with his wallet, still inside his hotel room. Surveillance video from the hotel is allegedly being turned over to law enforcement as well.

City officials in Kyle say reports have been filed with police in both Texas and Baton Rouge.