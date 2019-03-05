Out-of-state woman adopts dog found injured under La. home

ST. LANDRY - A dog found hurt and cowering underneath a house has found her forever home.

Amelia was rescued by the St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue on Feb. 12. She was later taken to the LSU Small Animal Hospital.

According to St. Landry Animal Control, the dog was first found with a fractured jaw and broken leg. It's unclear how she got her injuries.

After a picture of the 5-month-old dog was posted online, Janice Indrutz in Indiana decided to step in and set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Amelia's medical expenses.

On Monday, Indrutz and a friend flew to Baton Rouge and picked up Amelia so they can bring her to her new home. According to Indrutz, Amelia will receive aftercare at Purdue University Small Animal Hospital.