Out-of-state scammer steals $25,000 from elderly Louisiana man

HAMMOND - Deputies say a man on the east coast is responsible for scamming an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars.

On July 20, deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation after a complaint was filed by the family of an elderly person who was the victim of fraud. According to the release, the family was contacted by the victim's bank about suspicious withdrawals.

Detectives discovered that a cashier's check from the victim's bank account in the amount of $25,000 was deposited at a bank in New Jersey. Through an investigation, authorities were able to recover $21,886.622 of the victim's money before the thief was able to liquidate the funds into cash.

Deputies say the man was the victim of a Jamaican Lottery Scam. Deputies say the scam targets elderly people who have access to large sums of liquid assets.

Local authorities identified 71-year-old New Jersey resident Luis Alica as the suspect. Information has been passed on to New Jersey authorities.

Deputies met with the victim's family Aug. 7 and returned the recovered money.