Ousted S.Korea leader leaves presidential palace

1 hour 58 minutes 39 seconds ago March 12, 2017 Mar 12, 2017 Sunday, March 12 2017 March 12, 2017 10:24 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea - Ousted South President Park Geun-hye has left the presidential palace in Seoul two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.

An official from the Blue House said Sunday evening that Park left for her private house in southern Seoul, where hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters were gathered in anticipation of her arrival.

Workers were earlier seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into the house.

The Constitutional Court formally removed Park from office on Friday, upholding an impeachment motion filed by lawmakers amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies.

South Korea must elect a new president by early May.

