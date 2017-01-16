Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group reopens pre-flood location

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Group in Baker reopens it location at 6516 E. Myrtle Ave. Monday.

The clinic took on roughly 10 inches of water and closed for five months after the Baton Rouge area experienced major flooding in August. The building has since undergone a full renovation that includes new flooring, furnishings, cabinetry and an expanded reception area.

The clinic's providers operated out of other Physician Group locations in Central and Zachary until renovations could be completed.

“We are just like any other family or business affected by the flood, and we are thrilled to be back home where we feel we belong,” said Dr. Kent Rhodes, internal medicine and pediatric specialist. “We are grateful to the community for its patience, and to our dedicated staff and providers for their extraordinary efforts in continuing to provide care during this unprecedented event.”

Of the four Physician Group clinics affected by the August flood, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Baker is the first to return to full operations. The other clinics continue to operate out of temporary locations.