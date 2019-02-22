Our Lady of the Lake highlights the importance of defibrillators

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake hospital is informing the public about the importance of defibrillators.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a machine that can restore the heart back to its regular rhythm within minutes.

"When we put that AED and then shock that heart into the correct rhythm, we can get that heart working properly, and get the blood circulating like it should, to the brain, to the heart, and throughout the body," said Allied Health Educator Siobhan Sellers.

Sellers says these machines are placed in any high populated public place.

"AED'S can be found in hospitals and churches, and malls, grocery stores, even gyms," said Sellers.

But, not just anyone can purchase this machine, there are requirements that must be met.

"You have to have a prescription from a physician to be able to purchase AED's and have them placed in buildings," said Dangerfield.

Dangerfield says its all about having the technology to save lives.

"Everyone in the community has the power to saves lives through CPR, and the use of an AED, we want to advocate for these machines in schools and business and communities because it can make a great difference," said Dangerfield.

If you want to learn how to use a defibrillator, you can schedule an appointment with Our Lady of the Lake.