Our Lady of Lourdes to buy Women's and Children's Hospital

Photo: Lafayette Daily Advertiser

LAFAYETTE - Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center is buying Women's and Children's Hospital from HCA Healthcare.

Lourdes is owned by the same parent company as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

The sale will happen over the next three or four months, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

Lourdes pursued the purchase to add to its pediatric and women's services.

"We look forward to a successful expansion of care in this community, working alongside the medical staff and nearly 800 team members at Women’s & Children’s Hospital," said Our Lady of Lourdes’ CEO Bryan Lee.

Both hospitals will continue operations during the sale process. There are no plans to eliminate jobs as a result of the sale, the Advertiser reports.