69°
Latest Weather Blog
Ouachita Parish deputy charged with rape, fired
MONROE - A former sheriff's deputy in Louisiana has been charged with third-degree rape.
News outlets report 38-year-old Bradley Smith was charged Monday. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Smith was fired as soon as he was arrested.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Glenn Springfield says no more information on the nature of the crime is available because the investigation is ongoing.
It's unclear if Smith has a lawyer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Street brawl takes over Tigerland; 1 hurt overnight
-
Teens recognized as state\'s top future soldiers by Governor Edwards
-
Coursey Blvd. gardening business vandalized, owner says more than $10,000 in damages
-
Man arrested accused of injuring prominent realtor in Prairieville
-
Baton Rouge man treated by President Trump's doctor after medical emergency