Ouachita Parish deputy charged with rape, fired

May 30, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: OPSO

MONROE - A former sheriff's deputy in Louisiana has been charged with third-degree rape.

News outlets report 38-year-old Bradley Smith was charged Monday. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Smith was fired as soon as he was arrested.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Glenn Springfield says no more information on the nature of the crime is available because the investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear if Smith has a lawyer.

