Oscars producer: Expect envelope jokes galore from Kimmel

LOS ANGELES - Oscars producer Jennifer Todd says she expects returning host Jimmy Kimmel to have a field day with jokes about the historic envelope mishap at the 90th Oscars.



Speaking to The Associated Press late Tuesday, Todd said the show team will not only celebrate 90 years of the Academy Awards, but lean in to the gaffe with bits about how to expect the unexpected at the Oscars.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that Todd, her co-producer Michael De Luca and Kimmel would all be reprising their roles for the 90th Oscars on March 4, 2018.



Ratings will also be top of mind for Todd and De Luca. They were the lowest since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers tuning in for the 89th Oscars in February.