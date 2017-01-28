Latest Weather Blog
Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva dies in Paris, age 89
PARIS - Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, has died. She was 89.
Riva died Friday afternoon in a clinic in Paris after a long illness, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press.
Riva was Oscar-nominated for her role in "Amour, " Michael Haneke's brutal depiction of an aging couple.
With Riva starring alongside another French movie legend, Jean-Louis Trintignant, it won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. They played a loving, elderly Parisian couple, one of whom has a stroke. "Amour" also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
But Jennifer Lawrence won the Academy Award for best actress that year, for her performance as a young widower in "Silver Linings Playbook."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday
-
Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension
-
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street
-
Neighbors coming together after fire burns down flood-damaged home
-
New 911 center could reduce call times in Ascension Parish