Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Orleans Parish murder suspect arrested in Baton Rouge during night patrols

15 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, September 16 2017 Sep 16, 2017 September 16, 2017 9:55 AM September 16, 2017 in News
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of second-degree murder was arrested in Baton Rouge Friday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The arrest was made during Friday night's proactive patrols, according to BRPD.

23-year-old Curtis Stewart was arrested and charged with fugitive second-degree murder, according to BRPD. 

Stewart is wanted in the July 21, 2017 homicide of 25-year-old Devan Smith, according to the New Orleans Police Department. 

The incident allegedly occurred in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Hwy in New Orleans. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

