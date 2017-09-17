Orleans Parish murder suspect arrested in Baton Rouge during night patrols

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of second-degree murder was arrested in Baton Rouge Friday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The arrest was made during Friday night's proactive patrols, according to BRPD.

23-year-old Curtis Stewart was arrested and charged with fugitive second-degree murder, according to BRPD.

Stewart is wanted in the July 21, 2017 homicide of 25-year-old Devan Smith, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident allegedly occurred in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Hwy in New Orleans.

