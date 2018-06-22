85°
Orleans Parish lieutenant arrested, suspended for beating handcuffed suspect

Friday, June 22 2018
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An sheriff's officer assigned to court security has been arrested after fighting with a person who had just been taken into custody while in court.
  
An Orleans Parish sheriff's news release says Lt. William Holmes was arrested Thursday on one count each of simple battery and malfeasance in office. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could discuss the case on his behalf.
  
Holmes was reassigned after the March 1 altercation at Criminal District Court to a post that doesn't involve contact with inmates. Then, after an investigation, Holmes was suspended without pay.
