Orleans Parish jail guard accused of smuggling drugs for inmates

Tuesday, January 30 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS- A guard at the New Orleans jail was arrested after allegedly admitting to smuggling drugs and tobacco to inmates, The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Court records show that authorities received a tip that 36-year-old Orleans Parish deputy Royanne Davis brought in contraband to the jail earlier this month, WWL-TV reports. During questioning, Davis confessed to bringing tobacco, pills, and marijuana to three different inmates on five occasions.

One of the inmates, 31-year-old Kendrick Smothers, paid Davis $300 in exchange for a tobacco pack with marijuana and pills. She also brought tobacco products to 25-year-olds Andre Francis and Shateek Howard.

Davis was arrested on six counts of suspicion of introducing contraband to a penal institution and malfeasance in office. Authorities say she was ordered to be released from custody Friday afternoon by an Orleans Parish Criminal Magistrate Judge on a $6,000 bond.

