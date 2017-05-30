Orlando airport suspect 'contained'

ORLANDO - Police in Florida have tweeted that a reportedly armed suspect has been 'contained' at the Orlando International Airport and that no shots have been fired and there is no active shooter.

The Florida Highway patrol said all roads to the airport were shut down, with "zero exceptions." Authorities warned people to stay in their vehicles and away from law enforcement.

The call about an armed man came in about 7:30 p.m. and the situation was resolved nearly three hours later, after a crisis negotiator was called in to help.