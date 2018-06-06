Original Gerber baby, now 91, meets new Gerber baby in adorable photo

The original Gerber baby and Gerber's 2018 spokesbaby, Lucas Warren, recently posed in a photo that's tugging at heartstrings.

Ann Turner Cook, 91, who's still portrayed in the brand's iconic trademark logo, recently met Lucas and his family.

The Warrens said that Cook and Lucas "immediately bonded."

"Lucas walked right up to her, flashing his signature smile and waving, and we could tell he loved her right away," the Warrens told ABC News in a statement today.

Lucas Warren was revealed as the Gerber Spokesbaby 2018 in February. He also has Down syndrome.

But Gerber said that's not why he was chosen.

Bernadette Tortorella, senior media manager for Gerber, told "Good Morning America" that Lucas was chosen from 140,000 entries for "the twinkle in his eye and his rosy cheeks," along with his sparkling personality.