Orgeron welcomes players on move-in day; Tigers ready for fall camp

Baton Rouge - Day 1 of fall camp started with move in for the LSU football camp before hitting the field for the first time for the 2017 season.

As is the annual tradition, LSU football players have begun moving into their dorms ahead of the start of the school year in August. Head Coach Ed Orgeron says getting the players on campus is a key part of preparing for football season.

"We've seen a little bit of them this summer but now it's time to see them in an atmosphere where everybody is together, everybody is working 11-on-11, competing and getting our pads on and see who's ready to play S-E-C football," Orgeron said.

The Tigers will kick off their season on September 2 when they take on BYU.