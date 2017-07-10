Orgeron says head coach at LSU must beat 'Bama

HOOVER, Ala. - LSU coach Ed Orgeron knows beating Alabama is a priority for him, and every other coach that has been at the helm in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers have lost the last six meetings in an SEC West rivalry that produced a No. 1 versus No. 2 "Game of the Century" and a national championship matchup in the 2011 season. Alabama has won the last six meetings, including a 10-0 victory last season.

Orgeron said Monday at SEC media days that he understands the reality that "the head coach at LSU must beat Alabama," and that the Crimson Tide remains the league's benchmark. He said last year's meeting when he was interim coach doesn't indicate the gap between the programs is that big.

"The way to beat Alabama is to recruit on their level," he said.

Orgeron also says his quarterback job remains open but that incumbent Danny Etling is leading the field.