Organs of special needs child killed after care center incident to be donated

PONCHATOULA - The organs of a child killed in an accident at a special needs daycare will be donated to help others in need.

Family members tell WBRZ the 3-year-old boy's heart, kidneys and corneas will all be donated for surgery. Other organs will be donated for research purposes.

Ponchatoula Police said earlier this week that the boy confined to a wheelchair became entangled in a harness attached to the chair. Workers found the child unresponsive and attempted to do CPR as they called for help.

The boy was put on life support for some time before he died in the hospital Thursday night.

The child care center, which specializes in pediatric special needs services, is located at 2570 Veterans Avenue near Ponchatoula Creek, police said. The address is the same one listed for Pediatric Health Choice.

An investigation into the child's death is ongoing.