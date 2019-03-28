Organizers to hold summit to discuss growth of entertainment industry in La.

BATON ROUGE - Event organizers are excited about the 2nd Annual Louisiana Entertainment Summit set to start Thursday morning.

The summit will provide people with opportunities to network and engage with entertainment industry professionals, local businesses, content creators, as well as regional and local allies from across the state.

"Building on the previous years’ success, participants will learn how the entertainment industry impacts the state of Louisiana and how these enhanced programs have produced opportunities for our independent filmmakers, video game developers and much more," organizers said. "This year, the Summit will provide a glimpse into the future for the entertainment industry in Louisiana."

There will be panels on digital media, including the rise of virtual and augmented reality, and multiple presentations at the event. Some of the guest speakers include Gov. John Bel Edwards and Brantley Bissette with Netflix Production Services.

The summit starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at the L'Auberge Casino Hotel. For more information on the summit, click here.