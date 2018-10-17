67°
Organizers: 2018 Essence Festival has $280M economic impact

Wednesday, October 17 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Essence.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Essence Festival organizers in New Orleans say this year's event had a record-breaking economic impact on the city.

Essence Communications CEO Michelle Ebanks announced Wednesday that growth in festival attendance, which reached more than 510,000 this year, sparked a $280 million impact on New Orleans and the state. That's the highest fiscal input in the event's 24-year history.

Ebanks says the four-day festival has emerged as the leader in size and economic significance among the country's largest live events and is a top destination for tourism during the Fourth of July weekend.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the 2018 festival generated "tremendous economic activity for the city - money that went to our large and small businesses."

