Organizations offering volunteer opportunities for MLK Day

BATON ROUGE - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several volunteer opportunities are being offered in our area.

Starting on Friday, volunteers can participate in The Wall Project's MLK Festival of Service. During the four-day event, volunteers get to help paint blighted buildings and murals, plant community gardens and trees, repair fences and haul trash away from properties.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer click here.

LSU will be hosting a MLK Day of Service on Monday. The event will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Volunteers will meet in the LSU Student Union Ball Room.

Monday night from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. there will be a candlelight vigil and march. The event is sponsored by the National Pan-Hellenic Council. The event will be at the LSU Student Ball Room.

For more information click here.

The Advocate reports that there will be festivities at Gus Young Park starting at 9 a.m. The day will kick off with a performance by Bryson "Cupid" Bernard who is known for the song "Cupid Shuffle."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will speak at the event at 2 p.m.

The BR Hope Zone will be hosting a community resource fair to showcase various organizations and resources available in the community.

Southern University will be hosting a day of service on Monday. Student groups will build a community garden at Ryan Elementary School on Elm Grove Garden Drive. Southern will also hold a "Dream in Color" service at 6:36 p.m. on Jan. 19 starting at the MLK Catholic Center.

For more information, click here.