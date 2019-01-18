59°
Organization offers volunteer opportunities for MLK weekend

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Walls Project

BATON ROUGE - Residents have the change to give back to the community by participating in beautification projects around Baton Rouge this weekend.

In observation of Martin Luther King J. Day, The Walls Project is hosting a four-day MLK Festival of Service starting today. The organization will be focusing on the Winbourne Avenue area from N. Acadian to BREC's Howell Park. 

During the service days, volunteers will help the community by getting rid of trash, painting, gardening, and more. On January 21, the organization will hold a block party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have music, performances, and an open-air meeting where elected officials can answer questions from the public.

Click here for more information on the MLK Fest and volunteer opportunities. 

