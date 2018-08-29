77°
Oreo announces new hot chicken, wasabi flavored cookies
One of the country's most iconic cookie brands recently came out with two new flavors.
Oreos are getting a little spicy.
Mondelez International announced the launch of "two new big and bold flavors" in a Tweet, according to USA Today. The new flavors are "Hot Chicken Wing" and "Wasabi."
The hot wing cookie is a bright orange color, while the wasabi is a nice shade of green. Unfortunately for those wanting to try the cookies, the new flavors are only sold in China.
Innovation sensation: #TeamMDLZ @Oreo just launched two new BIG and BOLD flavors in #China: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi! pic.twitter.com/zntoTKbplE— Mondelez Intl (@MDLZ) August 22, 2018