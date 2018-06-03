Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1 advancing to regional championship

CORVALLIS, OR - In a rematch of last years College World Series the Oregon State Beavers got their revenge and then some by hammering LSU 14-1 Saturday night advancing to Sunday's regional championship.

The LSU Tiger baseball team had it's chances early but failed to capitalize as they wasted a pair of scoring opportunities early against Oregon St. in the winner's bracket game at the NCAA Corvallis Regional on Saturday night from Goss Stadium.

The Tigers had the bases loaded in the first inning with no outs but failed to score a run as the Beavers turned a double play getting the runner at home and then firing to first for the second out.

Then in the second inning, LSU had runners on first and second base with no outs but could not get a bunt down to advance either runner.

Starting LSU pitcher Zach Hess has also struggled to command his fastball and his pitch count soared as a result.

Hess was pulled in the fourth after throwing 3.1 innings allowing seven runs, six earned. Hess threw 98 pitches walking four and striking out six.