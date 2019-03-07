55°
Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world

Thursday, March 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Bulletin

BEND, Ore. (AP) - The Blockbuster store in a city near central Oregon became the last one in the U.S. last year. And soon it'll be the only one in the world.

The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia, is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet. Blockbuster stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed last July.

The yellow-and-blue themed movie rental stores were once everywhere, with 9,000 stores worldwide. But competition from on-demand movie-streaming services like Netflix and Hulu forced Blockbuster to declare bankruptcy in 2010.

The company closed all of its corporate-owned stores in 2014. The remaining franchised stores kept closing until the Bend Blockbuster was the last one. Manager Sandi Harding says the store is a tourist attraction and won't close anytime soon.

