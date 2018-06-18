74°
Ordinance could allow tow companies to take junk cars off private property

Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Council has taken the first steps toward a new, tougher ordinance regarding abandoned vehicles.

The new ordinance, if approved, will allow companies to tow and impound old cars and trucks that don't run and are kept on parish streets and not inside a garage. They would be able to do this without giving the owner notice.

Some residents said they would approve of the ordinance, because the junk vehicles are an eyesore.

"Up and down the roads, in people's driveway and in their yards," resident Howard Desormeaux said. "Weeds growing around it, abandoned. Yes, they ought to do something about them."

