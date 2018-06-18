74°
Latest Weather Blog
Ordinance could allow tow companies to take junk cars off private property
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Council has taken the first steps toward a new, tougher ordinance regarding abandoned vehicles.
The new ordinance, if approved, will allow companies to tow and impound old cars and trucks that don't run and are kept on parish streets and not inside a garage. They would be able to do this without giving the owner notice.
Some residents said they would approve of the ordinance, because the junk vehicles are an eyesore.
"Up and down the roads, in people's driveway and in their yards," resident Howard Desormeaux said. "Weeds growing around it, abandoned. Yes, they ought to do something about them."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers prepare for third special session this year
-
Parkview Baptist teen preps for national rodeo
-
Dangerous hole in Zachary neighborhood posing serious threat, residents concerned
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern