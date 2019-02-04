72°
Oral surgeon accused of sex abuse of anesthetized patients

Monday, February 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC 13

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - An oral surgeon in North Carolina is accused of sexually abusing at least four patients between the ages of 17 and 21 while they were under anesthesia.

Citing a Wilmington police statement, news outlets report 55-year-old Michael Lee Hasson was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual battery and one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense. Hasson works at Wilmington Oral Surgery.

Police say he's accused of sexually abusing his patients between 2017 and the present. His bail was initially set at $1.25 million, but a judge on Friday lowered it to $600,000. Defense attorney Woody White argued the bond for the class C misdemeanor sexual battery charges was excessive because of a lack of evidence.

Prosecutor Connie Jordan said two sexual assault kits were pending. Additional charges are expected.

