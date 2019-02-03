Opening date for Baton Rouge Topgolf location revealed

BATON ROUGE - A much-anticipated sports entertainment venue is set to open later this week.

According to its website, the Baton Rouge Topgolf location will open its doors to customers on Friday. The company had a soft opening last week.

The location will feature 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, full-sized restaurants and bars, a private event space, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit. The venue off of Siegen Lane near I-10 will be the first Topgolf in Louisiana.

Golf fans listen up! Top Golf's Baton Rouge location will officially open THIS Friday, January 11th @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ytzPykeYWI — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) January 7, 2019

Hours of operation:

Mon - Thurs: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Fri - Sat: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Sun: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.