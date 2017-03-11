66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Opelousas man arrested after texting 14-year-old about sex

1 hour 9 minutes 53 seconds ago March 11, 2017 Mar 11, 2017 Saturday, March 11 2017 March 11, 2017 5:33 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

OPELOUSAS - An 18-year-old man has been arrested for what authorities say were inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl, including "you better be worth risking going to jail."

The St. Landry Parish sheriff's spokesman, Maj. Eddie Thibodeaux, says George Thomas Wiley III of Krotz Springs is free on $13,500 bond after his arrest Thursday on charges including computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says in a news release that a parent called detectives after checking the girl's text messages.

Guidroz says the jail comment came after a question about the girl's age.

He says Wiley acknowledged sending the texts to the girl and to receiving a picture of her breasts through Snapchat.

A call to the only George Wiley listed in the area was not immediately returned.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days