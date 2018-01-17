Only in Louisiana: Video captures three 'skiers' on I-10

BATON ROUGE - No, it's not an out-of-state ski resort, and officials describe this as a terrible idea.

During the winter weather Tuesday, three people jumped out of their truck on I-10 westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and decided to make the best of the slippery road, and the slow-moving traffic.

Video from Chris Serio's Facebook page shows the three slipping and sliding while holding onto the back of the pick-up; the video appropriately titled "I10 West Ski Resort."

The Basin Bridge was closed shortly after this video was recorded late Tuesday afternoon.