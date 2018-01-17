23°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Only in Louisiana: Video captures three 'skiers' on I-10

3 hours 22 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, January 16 2018 Jan 16, 2018 January 16, 2018 10:29 PM January 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - No, it's not an out-of-state ski resort, and officials describe this as a terrible idea.

During the winter weather Tuesday, three people jumped out of their truck on I-10 westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and decided to make the best of the slippery road, and the slow-moving traffic. 

Video from Chris Serio's Facebook page shows the three slipping and sliding while holding onto the back of the pick-up; the video appropriately titled "I10 West Ski Resort."

The Basin Bridge was closed shortly after this video was recorded late Tuesday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days