Online TV series filmed in Baton Rouge and surrounding area

BATON ROUGE - New Orleans may be known as Hollywood South, but Baton Rouge is making strides in the film industry.

'Home Remedy', an online TV show, was filmed exclusively in the Capitol Region.

"Baton Rouge is our home base," producer Tricia Prewitt said. "This is home, this is where the doors opened for us."

The vast majority of cast and crew members are from Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Keeping the show's roots in the community was important for those involved.

"We have such a beautiful city and such beautiful surrounding areas," Prewitt said. "It's just silly not to use the people and the places that we have."

Matthew Thibodeaux stars as "Teller" in the show. He is also a native of Baton Rouge.

"This is amazing," Thibodeaux said. "Growing up I didn't really think I'd get this opportunity."

While his acting career has moved him away from Louisiana, he loves to show off his hometown

"Now I live in Los Angeles," Thibodeaux said. "I have friends from out there that get to see what it's like back home."

Prewitt and Thibodeaux hope that the success of 'Home Remedy' will lead to more films being made in Baton Rouge.

"We have the people and we have the talent," Prewitt said. "More importantly, we have the small town charm you need."

All five episodes of 'Home Remedy' are available to stream on Amazon.