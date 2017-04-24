Online resource allows WBR residents to track mosquitoes

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH – Mosquito Control in West Baton Rouge Parish is getting to an early start on the mosquito season.

The agency already has their traps set and now has a new way to inform residents if mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus are in their neighborhood.

One Port Alllen resident, Melanie Fleming, says the mosquitoes are bad in her area.

"We have a real problem on our hands and it's scary," Fleming said.

She takes extra precaution when going outside.

"You open your door and spray with the yard guard and I even spray my dogs a little bit before they go out, but the mosquitoes are really bad around here," Fleming said.

The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control has several traps in place with bait in the area.

"It smells pretty bad. It's meant to mimic septic water," Mosquito Control director George Bragg said.

Bragg says that residents can now go online to see if infected mosquitoes are nearby or if spraying is scheduled. For more information click here and to track mosquitoes click here.