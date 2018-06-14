Latest Weather Blog
Online nursing students not allowed to get licensed
UPDATE: The State board of nursing voted Thursday to allow the students currently enrolled in Excelsior to take the exam. They have until July 2022 to finish the program and take the exam.
BATON ROUGE- Dozens of nursing students with an out-of-state online college will not be able to take Louisiana's licensure exam. Excelsior College based in New York offers a registered nurse program in Louisiana without an on-the-job training component known as clinicals.
In April, the Louisiana State Board of Nursing toughened regulations to require all nursing students to complete more than 1000 hours of clinicals.
"They do not meet the same standards as every other program we license in the state of Louisiana," said nursing board Director Karen Lyon.
Students in Excelsior's program who are near graduation plan to appeal to the board at Thursday's meeting.
"If they don't figure out a way to work with us, then I would have to get my license in another state," said student Kimberly Honea.
The Avoyelles Parish mother has been working in the medical field for a decade and took the online program to meet her schedule. She wants the board to grandfather her into the old regulations so she can take the licensure exam.
"I would basically have to start over otherwise," she said. State nursing board members could decide her fate Thursday.
