Online grocery delivery service launches in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - An online retail delivery service that started in San Francisco has made its way to Baton Rouge. Instacart launched Thursday. The company allows shoppers to get same-day delivery service from Rouses Markets, Costco, CVS, Albertsons and Petco.

People can access Instacart online and through their app. After entering a zip code, shoppers can select items and wait for them to arrive at their house.

"Two or three times a month I go grocery shopping," said Lydia Caldwell.

Caldwell does the grocery shopping for her household. But not out of pleasure.

"My husband is blind and I have to leave him sitting in the car, so it's kind of hard on both of us," explained Caldwell.

Now with a delivery option, Caldwell says today’s grocery trip could be her last time wandering the isles.

"I'd love that," she said. "It would help a lot."

The online service delivers to about 180,000 households in the capital area.

"We break it down into categories," explained Ethan Mergen, Instacart area manager. “So you can see beverages, bakery and pantry items."

After selecting items on the app, Mergen says an Instacart worker will go get it.

"They scan the smart phone and it goes into the 'done' folder," said Mergen. "The customer can actually see when the shopper is getting items, and where they are in the store, as well."

Using the service does come with a delivery fee. That depends on how many items are being purchased. If someone buys $35 worth of items, the delivery fee would be $6. Anything less than that would result in a higher delivery fee.

The service isn't for everyone.

"Yeah, I'm cheap," laughed David Earle. "I enjoy shopping. I enjoy getting out and talking to people, and looking at all the stuff."

It depends on if the convenience outweighs the cost for the shopper.

Here is a list of the zip codes Instacart delivers to: 70726, 70734, 70737, 70769, 70774, 70776, 70785, 70801, 70802, 70803, 70805, 70806, 70808, 70809, 70810, 70812, 70814, 70815, 70816, 70817, 70819, 70836.

As an added benefit, the company also plans to employ 100 drivers in the area.