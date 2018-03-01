One-year-old dies in Florida shopping center after being left in hot car

Photo: Orlando Sentinel

MIAMI, Fla. - A 1-year-old has died after he was left in a hot car in a Florida shopping center Wednesday.

According to WFOR, the boy was forgotten in a strip mall parking lot around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said she parked her car behind the beauty salon where she works and forgot the child in the vehicle.

About two and a half hours later, a bystander heard screams and soon found the child pale and unresponsive. Paramedics were called and the infant was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WFOR says temperatures were in the mid-80s Wednesday, with temperatures inside the car possibly reaching up to 100°.

Witnesses added that the mother was seen screaming at the scene.

The death remains under investigation.