70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One year later: Police department honors memory of fallen officer

3 hours 38 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 March 12, 2019 8:38 AM March 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - One year ago today Christopher Lawton was killed in the line of duty.

Lawton was a reserve officer for the Zachary Police Department and a full-time District Fire Chief for the Zachary Fire Department. He was killed on March 12, 2018, as he executed a high-risk warrant in Baker.

Lawton was run over by a U-Haul truck. Investigators say it was driven by Albert Franklin who was wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 assault rifle.

The Zachary Police Department made a social media post in memory of Lawton Tuesday morning.

"Chris is remembered as a dedicated reserve officer at the Zachary Police Department, a distinguished Deputy Chief at the Zachary Fire Department, a devoted friend, and most importantly a loving family man," the post said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days