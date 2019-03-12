One year later: Police department honors memory of fallen officer

ZACHARY - One year ago today Christopher Lawton was killed in the line of duty.

Lawton was a reserve officer for the Zachary Police Department and a full-time District Fire Chief for the Zachary Fire Department. He was killed on March 12, 2018, as he executed a high-risk warrant in Baker.

Lawton was run over by a U-Haul truck. Investigators say it was driven by Albert Franklin who was wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 assault rifle.

The Zachary Police Department made a social media post in memory of Lawton Tuesday morning.

"Chris is remembered as a dedicated reserve officer at the Zachary Police Department, a distinguished Deputy Chief at the Zachary Fire Department, a devoted friend, and most importantly a loving family man," the post said.