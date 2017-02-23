One year after deadly tornadoes struck south Louisiana

CONVENT – One year ago Thursday, at least 10 tornadoes touched down across south Louisiana. One of the hardest hit areas was an RV park in St. James Parish where two people were killed.



Feb. 23, 2016, is a date burned into the minds of many residents of Sugar Hill RV Park in St. James Parish. One year later, there are few signs that point to destruction.

Mark Anderson and his team went to work immediately following the tornado. He said he will always remember the damage that was done.

"Well I can never forget that. It was obliterated. It was 168 (trailers) destroyed, two people lost their lives, many people were hurt," Mark Anderson said.

Anderson and his team rebuilt the park almost completely from the ground up with only seven trailers that were saved. The team went to work pouring concrete for dozens of families to park their home among several other amenities.

"We built a new park," Anderson said. "We had about six weeks, we had our first RV come back after the storm and we were doing that more as a moral support for ourselves," Anderson said.

