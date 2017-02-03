One weekend, two seasons

While a completely dry weekend can’t be guaranteed, outdoor plans are in good shape overall.

THE FORECAST:

Today through Tomorrow: Showers and especially clouds will linger through Early Friday with some sun possibly peeking out during the late afternoon hours. Over the last 48 hours, high temperatures have been adjusted down drastically, and that trend continued with the morning update. It now appears as though afternoon temperatures will struggle for the upper 50s as thanks to northerly winds of 5-10mph and the overcast skies. Tonight skies will go clear with lows bottoming out near 40 degrees.

Up Next: Some sunshine is anticipated for at least the first half of Saturday. As a result, temperatures will warm more than Friday. Afternoon highs will make it into the low 60s. Clouds will return late and overnight lows will be warmer, in the low 50s. A couple of showers will then be possible through Sunday with highs near 70 degrees. Unseasonable warmth will return Monday and Tuesday before a front brings showers, possibly thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures for the end of next week.

THE SCIENCE: A cold front slipping south into the Gulf of Mexico will bring an end to precipitation on Friday. There may initially be some overrunning shower activity near the front early, with clouds as well. By afternoon, decreasing low level moisture may allow some sunshine to peak through. Initially, it seemed as though the temperature gradient would wash out behind the front but a surface high pressure dropping into the Lower Midwest with provide enough cold air advection at the surface for a significant drop. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday and low 60s on Saturday, cooler though still close to average. Clearer skies are expected through at least Early Saturday before some clouds return in advance of a few weak upper level impulses on Saturday Night and Sunday,. These disturbances could produce isolated showers, but coverage and amounts will be limited due to low moisture content in the atmosphere. Another upper trough will clip through the region by mid next week and an associated cold front will bring showers, thunderstorms and another brief return to near normal temperatures by Thursday and Friday.

--Josh