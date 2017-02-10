50°
Latest Weather Blog
One victim transported in reported shooting at Airline Hwy. motel
BATON ROUGE - BRPD is responding to a reported shooting at a motel near Airline Highway.
Officers responded to the Wood Acres Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive
One victim, described as a white male, was transported by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.
BREAKING: police investigating a reported shooting at this Airline Hwy motel. One person just left in an ambulance. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/aSioed8lu2— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) February 10, 2017
This is a developing story. Stay tune for details.